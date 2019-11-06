17-year-old girl missing from Frederick, police say

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Frederick.

Officers say Makenna Stambaugh was last seen in the 1400 block of Heather Ridge Drive around 9 p.m. on Monday, November 4. Police say she was dropped off at that location by a friend.

Makenna is 5-feet-6-inches-tall and was wearing pajamas when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-549-4541 or 301-600-2101.