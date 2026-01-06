17-year-old arrested in shooting of 2 adults after argument in Virginia: officials

The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested after two adults were shot in Stafford County. Both victims suffered leg wounds and are expected to recover. The teen faces multiple charges, and the gun was reported stolen.



A 17-year-old is behind bars after police say they shot two adults following an argument in Stafford County.

What we know:

The shooting happened Saturday around 4:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of Providence Street. Deputies arrived and found a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were taken to Mary Washington Hospital and are expected to recover.

The teen was taken into custody and faces two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of stolen property. Authorities say the firearm used in the shooting had been stolen.

The suspect is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.