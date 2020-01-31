17-year-old arrested, charged after explosives found in Montgomery County mailbox, officials say

Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old they say hid explosives in a mailbox in Montgomery County.

Officers say the teen was arrested on January 27 after the explosives were found in a mailbox in the 12000 block of Newgate Court in Rockville.

The teen has been charged with possession and use of a destructive device and multiple counts of malicious destruction of property.

Investigators told FOX 5 that the teen may have been involved in similar incidents that happened in the Glen Hill area from November 2019 as well as incidents over this past weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-777-2263.