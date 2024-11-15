17 year old with active warrant, arrested with handgun and suspected fentanyl pills: police

A 17-year-old with an active warrant was arrested after he was found in Rockville, Maryland with a handgun and 250 suspected fentanyl pills.

Montgomery County police spotted the teen, who had a warrant for his arrest, in the 5500 block of Besley Court in Rockville on Friday, November 8. When officers approached the teen, he took off running and attempted to pull a loaded Glock 17 from his waistband. He was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

During a search, in addition to the loaded firearm, the 17-year-old was determined to be in possession of 250 blue "M30" suspected fentanyl pills and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was charged with possession of a firearm and drugs with the intent to distribute. He is currently still being held at CPU.