1 man, 1 juvenile injured in Southeast DC shooting

One man and one juvenile male were shot Monday night in Southeast, according to police.

DC Police said their investigation revealed the shooting took place at 9:51 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave, SE, shortly after fireworks began to burst in the sky over the National Mall.

Both victims, according to officials, are currently conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.