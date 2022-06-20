16-year-old girl shot, killed Sunday night in Southeast DC

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast, D.C.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of 3rd Street.

At this time police have not released information regarding a suspect or motive.

A 15-year-old was shot and killed around the same time Sunday near 14th and U Street at a festival police describe as an ‘unpermitted event.’ Police say three others – including a police officer – were also shot and hurt at the event.

Elsewhere in D.C., police say a man was shot just before 3 a.m. Monday morning in the 1900 block of 8th Street in the Northwest and two people were shot in the unit block of New York Avenue around 3:30 a.m.