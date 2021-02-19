16-year-old girl missing; last seen Thursday in the District

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing girl last seen on Thursday in the District.

Karen Reyes-Santay (DC Police)

Police say 16-year-old Karen Reyes-Santay was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest, on Thursday, February 18.

Reyes-Santay is described by authorities as a Hispanic female, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 110 pounds, brown eyes, light complexion with long, black hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.