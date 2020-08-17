16-year-old girl from Fairfax County missing; last seen Sunday night in Springfield

Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Fairfax County .

Samara Lopez Fugon (Fairfax County Police)

Police say Samara Lopez Fugon was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the 7400 block of Exmore Street in Springfield and is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

Samara is 5-feet-3-inches tall, 119 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with red stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.