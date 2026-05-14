16-year-old charged with murder in Huntington stabbing

The Brief A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Fairfax County. The teen is accused of stabbing and killing Auner Chavez Diaz. Diaz was found with multiple stab wounds between two apartments in Huntington on May 9.



Fairfax County police have charged a 16-year-old boy with murder in connection with a stabbing in Huntington last weekend.

What we know:

Fairfax County detectives arrested the boy on Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed in stabbing in Huntington, police investigate

The backstory:

Police say the teen stabbed and killed 19-year-old Auner Chavez Diaz in Huntington on May 9.

Just after midnight that morning, police were called out to the 2200 block of Farrington Avenue after receiving reports of the attack. Officers found Diaz between two apartment buildings with two stab wounds to the upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

According to detectives, the 16-year-old and Diaz knew each other, but did not release any other information about the killing.

What you can do:

Police are still investigating the attack and what led up to it, and asked anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 1-888-411-TIPS (8477).