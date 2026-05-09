Man killed in stabbing in Huntington, police investigate
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FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the Huntington area of Fairfax County.
What we know:
Police say officers responded to the 2200 block of Farrington Avenue in Huntington for a reported stabbing.
An adult male was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
What's next:
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.
The Source: This article was written using information from Fairfax County Police.