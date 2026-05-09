Man killed in stabbing in Huntington, police investigate

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The Brief A man was found dead after a stabbing in Fairfax County. The incident happened in the Huntington area. Detectives are investigating the circumstances.



Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the Huntington area of Fairfax County.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to the 2200 block of Farrington Avenue in Huntington for a reported stabbing.

An adult male was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What's next:

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.