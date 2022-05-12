16-year-old, 20-year-old turn themselves in after deadly shooting of teen in Virginia

Prince William County Police say the two suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dumfries man are both in police custody.

The 16-year-old suspect, identified as Keyontae Newman, turned himself in at the Garfield Police Station in Woodbridge Thursday evening. The 20-year-old suspect, Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, was previously arrested after he turned himself in connection to this investigation.

Prince William County Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning near the Somerset Pointe Apartments located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville, Virginia. Police said the victim in the shooting was taken to an area hospital by an acquaintance, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Michael Arthur, 18, of Dumfries.

During the investigation, officers learned that Arthur was shot following a fight that reportedly occurred in the apartment complex's parking lot.

On Tuesday, investigators identified two suspects in the case, Malachi Coleman, 20, and Keyontae Newman, 16. Police said both face second degree murder charges, and Coleman is also facing robbery and use of a firearm charges.

Left: Keyontae Glenell Newman, 16. Right: Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, 20. (Credit: Prince William County Police Department)

