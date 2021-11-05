15-year-old placed on house arrest after report of aggravated sexual battery

A 15-year-old boy has been placed on house arrest after the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office received a report of aggravated sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl.

Culpeper County school administrators reported the incident to the sheriff's office on Thursday which involved two Culpeper County High School students.

The female victim reported that the male has been pressuring her for sex. He has repeatedly touched her inappropriately and she has told him to stop repeatedly.

At one point when she tried to stop him, he produced a pocket knife, opened the blade and put it on her thigh, and said, "You know what I can do."

Three petitions for possession of a weapon on school property, abduction and sexual battery were issued by the sheriff's office.

The male subject was taken into custody and taken before a Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge, who released him to house arrest while the legal proceedings continue.

CCSO says they appreciate the courage of the young person reporting this incident, the prompt communication of the school staff member to their SRO, and the cooperation and rapid response of our school officials working with them on the investigation.