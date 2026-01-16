15-year-old pedestrian hit by car in Alexandria seriously injured, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Alexandria Thursday night. Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene, but no additional information on the cause of the crash has been released at this time.



A teen was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Alexandria Thursday night, police say.

What we know:

According to police, the crash happened at North Van Dorn Street and Holmes Run Parkway late Thursday evening.

They say the victim is a 15-year-old male, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the teen remained on scene, but no additional information about the driver, the victim or the circumstances leading up to the incident have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.