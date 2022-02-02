15-year-old killed, another teen wounded in Greenbelt shooting

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George's County.

Police say they were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road in the Greenbelt area around 8:55 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

When officers arrived they say they found a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old – both males – suffering from gunshot wounds. The 15-year-old died on the scene. The 19-year-old remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.