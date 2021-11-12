15-year-old girl reports assault, inappropriate touching at Prince William County park

Prince William County police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old girl reported an assault at Neabsco Regional Park where a man pushed her to the ground and touched her inappropriately.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers responded to investigate an assault on Wednesday around 7 p.m. that was reported to have occurred at 15125 Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge earlier that evening.

The victim, a 15-year-old female, reported to police that at around 6 p.m., she was walking along the boardwalk between Blackburn Rd and Neabsco Rd when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.

During the encounter, the man pushed the victim to the ground and got on top of her. The man then inappropriately touched the victim over her clothing before fleeing on foot.

READ MORE: Mother with child robbed at knifepoint in Manassas: police

The victim left the area and notified an acquaintance. Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located. The victim was not injured. The investigation continues.

The suspect is described as a male between 20 and 40 years of age, 5’8" to 5’10" with a medium to thick build and a medium-length beard.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket with a fur liner and large buttons on the front.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here.