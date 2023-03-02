15-year-old from Frederick missing for days

article

A 15-year-old boy from Frederick has been missing for nearly a week, and now police are asking for the public to help find him.

Limber Jocimar Lopez Funez was last seen the night of Feb. 24 in the area of Alban Court.

Lopez Funez was reported missing a day later, and the Frederick Police Department began its investigation. The teenager has been gone for nearly five days now and detectives have escalated Lopez Funez's status to "critical."

Frederick police said they have organized several searches in and around the City of Frederick in an attempt to locate Lopez Funez.

Residents may notice an increased police presence in some areas of the county as the investigation continues.

Lopez Funez is described as being approximately 5’6", 140 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium build.

In a statement, the Frederick Police Department said, "Our officers and detectives continue to work this case around the clock in an attempt to safely locate Mr. Lopez Funez."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Yackovich at 240-549-4450.