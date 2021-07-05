15-year-old charged with armed robbery in DC

A 15-year-old has been charged in an armed robbery that took place on the Fourth of July.

Police say around 10:19 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, there were called to the 400 block of R Street, NW, where one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Sunday, the 15-year-old Southeast D.C. resident was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a gun.



The case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is available for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.