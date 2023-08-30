15-year-old charged following hit-and-run in stolen vehicle, Anne Arundel Co. police say

A 15-year-old from Maryland was arrested following a hit-and-run Tuesday.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, officers responded to the area of Ingalls Road and Saunders Way in Glen Burnie for a report of a hit-and-run car crash.

Immediately after the accident, the driver of the suspect vehicle fled on foot. He was described as a white male in his teens, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and gray/green shoes.

Additional officers arrived at the scene of the crash and following a search, the suspect was found in the area of Auquahart Road and the Baltimore Annapolis Trail

Police learned that the car the teen was driving had been reported stolen earlier in the morning.

The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly, police say.