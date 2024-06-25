15-year-old charged with death of teen accomplice in Woodbridge attempted armed robbery, police say

A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Woodbridge, police say.

On June 23, police brought charges against the juvenile suspect for his role in the deadly shooting at the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court.

Police say the 15-year-old and 17-year-old shooting victim were visiting D.C. from South Carolina when they decided to rob an 18-year-old who they believed had money and marijuana at his apartment.

On June 18, police say the 15 and 17-year-olds arrived at the 18-year-old’s apartment and knocked on the front door. When no one inside answered, the 17-year-old tried to force his way into the apartment by breaking a window into a room where the 18-year-old resident was sleeping.

As the 17-year-old entered the apartment, the 18-year-old fired shots from his handgun, ultimately hitting and killing the teen breaking into the home.

The 15-year-old fled and at one point, fired back towards the complex. No other injuries were reported.

With the assistance of Virginia State Police, the 15-year-old was taken into custody in the Fredericksburg area without incident. Two firearms were recovered.

He’s facing charges in connection to the death of his associate during the commission of a felonious crime, including felony murder, burglary with intent to commit a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He is being held at the Prince William County juvenile detention center. His first court date is not known at this time.