15-year-old arrested for Northwest DC carjacking

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The Brief A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with an unarmed carjacking. Police said the teen tried to take a scooter but fled after he could not get it to work. Data from police shows a sharp decline in carjacking cases in the last few years.



A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with an unarmed carjacking in Northwest D.C., police said.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 4, around 3 p.m. Police said a person was sitting on a scooter in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest, when the teen approached.

The teen assaulted the victim and tried to take the scooter, but was unable to work it. He fled the scene shortly after, police said.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday, July 14, and charged with carjacking.

Dig deeper:

There have been 68 carjacking cases reported in the District so far this year, with 39 cases involving firearms, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Carjacking Dashboard.

Data shows there have been 39 carjacking arrests so far this year, with 38% involving minors.

Carjackings declined by nearly 74% between 2023 and 2025, from 957 cases in 2023 to 247 cases in 2025, data shows.