15-year-old arrested in Southeast for robbery, 2 suspects remain at large: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a 15-year-old male for a robbery in Garfield Park.

Police responded to the area of 1000 block of First Street, Southeast on Sunday, January 7 around 5 p.m. for a robbery that took place at Garfield Park. The victim reported three suspects assaulted him and took his property. Responding officers were able to locate and arrest one of the suspects.

Police say a 15-year-old male of Southeast, D.C., has been charged with robbery (force/violence).

This case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information about this offense is advised to contact police. 

