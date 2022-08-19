15-year-old arrested for Juneteenth celebration shooting in DC held in supervised facility

On Friday, a D.C. Superior Court judge ordered the 15-year-old arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting at a massive Juneteenth celebration called, "Moechella," be held in a supervised facility.

Another 15-year-old named Chase Poole was killed in that shooting. Three others, including a D.C. Police officer were also injured.

The juvenile arrested is facing a slew of charges, including First Degree Murder While Armed and 4 counts of Aggravated Assault. News organizations taking part in juvenile procedures are prohibiting from naming the juvenile involved.

In court, the lead D.C. Police detective on the case told the judge there is surveillance video that shows the shooter with both arms extended, firing into an area crowded with people by 14th and U Sts. NW. That person was said to have fled after.

D.C. Police said the gunfire started at 8:48 p.m. according to Shot Spotter.

The MPD member said the 15-year-old "Pled the Fifth" when he was interviewed. In court on Friday, is attorney said the teen would plead Not Guilty, Not Involved.

The detective, more than once, indicated police have information to believe this shooting may have had something to do with some kind of neighborhood turf battle. The victim was described as turning around before the shooting, but it is not clear whether any words were said.

It was a chaotic scene back on June 19, 2022 by 14th and U Streets, Northwest. The massive Juneteenth celebration called "Moechella" had just come to an end.

The lead detective who testified also told the judge that after the shooting, 15-year-old was seen in a recorded music video wearing the same NASA long-sleeved top investigators seen worn by the "person of interest" in images D.C. Police released back in June, when they were still searching for the alleged shooter.

The detective said those images released led to at least one witness coming forward to identify the 15-year-old for police. It was also noted in court, that person did not actually witness the shooting but learned of the suspect’s alleged involvement from others. "The rumor wheel," was the reference made in court.

The detective also said after obtaining a warrant to get into the 15-year-old’s social media account, they discovered the teen had allegedly tried to trade a gun days before the shooting.

The attorney for the teen questioned the police investigation and also said the teen does not have a criminal history. She also noted there is no DNA evidence on the shell casings recovered from the scene matching her client to the ballistic evidence.

In court, it was also shared that the U.S. Marshals Service had connected with the suspect’s mother and grandmother – trying to arrest the 15-year-old since July 8th.

It was an emotional haring for both families. A person close to the Poole, the teen killed, a called it "bittersweet" in text message.

The 15-year-old appeared with short hair on Friday, different from the short dreadlocks seen on the male suspect tin the "Person of Interest" images released by police.

It was originally reported that in District, a 15-year-old cannot be charged as an adult. That is incorrect. Depending on the severity of the charge, in the D.C. Attorney General reserves the right to transfer the case to the adult system. However, that request normally happens at the first hearing and that request was not made on Friday.

The 15-year-old is due back in court again later this month.

"This is really serious," the judge told the 15-year-old, advising him to "please cooperate with your attorney."

D.C.’s leaders had said they would hold the Moechella organizer responsible but never announced charges.