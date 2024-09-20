15 year old arrested after making threats directed at schools in the DC area on social media

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a teenager for making threats directed at schools in the District on social media.

Police were alerted to an Instagram post displaying images of weapons alongside a list of D.C. schools on Thursday, September 19, at approximately 8:00 p.m. An increased police presence at schools throughout the District was added out of an abundance of caution.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy of Brandywine, Maryland was charged with threats to kidnap or injure a person. Police say the boy found the image online and recirculated it with edited text identifying schools in the area. The teen was not in possession of the firearm during his arrest.