15 displaced after early morning fire in Prince George’s County

Authorities say an early morning fire damaged several units at a Prince George's County apartment building forcing 15 residents from their homes.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department

Investigators say the fire was reported just before 3:55 a.m. at the three-story garden apartments in the 10000 block of Prince Place in Largo.

No injuries were reported but 15 residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.