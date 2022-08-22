$14K payments available for eligible DC educators

Eligible D.C. educators can now apply for supplemental payments of up to $14,000.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) will partner with AidKit to disburse one-time pay supplements to eligible early childhood educators. Per the recommendations of the Early Childhood Educator Equitable Compensation Task Force, the funds will support pay wait for childhood educators.

The amount an educator receives is contingent upon their position, but will, in most cases, be between $10,000 and $14,000.

In order to be eligible for the Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund, an individual must be employed in a child development facility licensed by the OSSE, and be employed in an eligible role. Eligible roles include teacher, assistant teacher, associate caregiver, Montessori teacher and home provider.

Payment amounts will be determined based on the combination of staff type and full- or part-time status.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 and can be found here.