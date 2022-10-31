14-year-old shot and killed in Southeast DC on Halloween night

A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in Southeast on Halloween night.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III said the ninth-grader was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Birney Place near Pomeroy Road around 8:45 p.m Monday.

Contee said the teenager was found unconscious but breathing. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

During a news conference at the scene of the shooting, Contee said he's "fed up with the violence."

Police said they don't believe there were trick-or-treaters out at the time of the shooting.

At this point in the investigation, police believe the shooting was targeted.