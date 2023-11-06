14-year-old killed in double shooting in Northwest DC, police say

A 14-year-old was killed in a shooting in Northwest D.C., police say.

According to police, officers responded to the corner of 14th Street and Fairmont Street, NW, at 11:37 p.m. for a report of sounds of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The teen was identified as 14-year-old Niko Estep, of Southeast, DC.

A second juvenile male who had also been shot was later found in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, NW, conscious and breathing. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or submit a tip to 50411.