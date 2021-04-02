14-year-old girl missing from DC; last seen Tuesday in Southeast

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing teen from Southeast D.C.

Leandra Rice (DC Police)

Police say 14-year-old Leandra Rice was last seen in the 2800 block of Jasper Road around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

Officer say Leandra is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.