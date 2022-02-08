14-year-old girl charged with shooting 13-year-old boy in Southeast DC

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged for shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in Southeast D.C. on Monday.

According to D.C. Police, the alleged juvenile shooter is from the Southeast area of the District. She has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Southeast.

The boy was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Investigators say the motive is unclear at this time. They say the boy was alone when he was shot and believe he was targeted. Officers are searching for a female with a yellow jacket with a flower imprint and a male in dark clothing who they believe was the gunman.

Police are following up with businesses in the area to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting. This case remains under investigation.