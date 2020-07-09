14-year-old charged in Southeast DC homicide

A D.C.14-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old in Southeast July 4.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. police began investigating when they responded to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

READ MORE: DC police chief defends cops under fire

When they arrived, they found Antonio Gardner of Oxon Hill suffering from gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: After murder of 11-year-old, DC moms forced to relive trauma of losing a child

Gardner was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Advertisement

Police have not identified the teenage suspect – saying only that he resides in Southeast.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE