14-year-old boy assaulted, robbed for shoes by group of four teens in Woodbridge

According to police, the victim was walking in the area of Ranger Lp and Kitty Hawk Way in Woodbridge on June 11 when he was approached by a group of four other teenagers. During the encounter, the victim was assaulted and held on the ground before the group removed his shoes. The parties dispersed and police were contacted.

No injuries were reported. While investigating the incident, two of the juvenile suspects were located and detained nearby without incident. Two other juveniles were not immediately located. Following the investigation, the two accused, identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested, both of Woodbridge.

The pair have been charged with abduction, robbery, and assault by mob.

