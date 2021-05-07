14-year-old boy arrested for stabbing, killing man in Southeast DC, police say

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the stabbing and killing of a man in Southeast, D.C., authorities say.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Police say 46-year-old Louis Cheeves was found suffering from stab wounds when they arrived. Cheeves was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

A 14-year-old juvenile male was arrested Thursday and was charged with second degree murder while armed.

The investigation is still continuing.