14-year-old arrested in connection with DC armed carjacking; police searching for second suspect

A 14-year-old has been arrested and police are searching for an additional suspect in an attempted armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in Northeast D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, in the 1000 block of Bryant Street NE.

One of the suspects brandished a handgun and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then took property from the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was not obtained.

READ MORE: Barricade situation develops following armed carjacking in Northeast DC

On Tuesday, April 19, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast D.C. was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun). The remaining suspect was captured by surveillance cameras.

Second suspect sought in Bryant St NE armed carjacking. (PHOTO: Metropolitan Police Department)

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.