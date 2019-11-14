13-year-old girl missing from Northwest DC, police say

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from the District.

Officers say Geraldine Angri was last seen in the 7000 block of Piney Branch Road in the Northwest on Wednesday, November 13.

Police describe Geraldine as a black female with a dark complexion. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.