13-year-old girl arrested for assaulting classmate during school dismissal in Charles County: cops

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl was arrested for assaulting a classmate during afternoon dismissal at a middle school in Charles County.

The incident happened on January 31 at 3 p.m. at Matthew Henson Middle School in Indian Head.

Police say a school resource officer responded to an area near the bus parking lot and found an eighth grade girl on the ground and unconscious. Police say the victim was kicked repeatedly in the head during the assault. Emergency crews responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Police arrived and arrested the victim's classmate. The teen is facing first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

"There are resources in place at the school for any student who needs help working through conflicts without resorting to fighting, physical altercations or assault," Principal Christina Caballero said in a letter home to parents.

Caballero also expressed disappointment that some students who witnessed the assault recorded it on their phones and posted it to social media rather than call for help.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call PFC Ondrish at 301-932-2222 or the Charles County Public School tip line at 301-302-8305.