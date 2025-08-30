13-year-old escapes attempted abduction at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds: police

article

What we know:

A 13-year-old boy reported that he was approached by an unknown woman and two men who attempted to force him into a truck at the fairgrounds on Wednesday night. The boy was able to free himself and run away, according to a release by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.

A parent of the 13-year-old boy called the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, to report the suspicious incident that occurred around 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds. A Sheriff's Office investigator interviewed the juvenile and his parent two days later on August 29.

The juvenile told investigators that he was walking to his parents' vehicle when a white female, possibly in her 40s, approached him near the main ticket gate. She asked the boy to help her carry a crate to her vehicle and led him toward a black pick-up truck near the Masonry gate. The teenager noticed two people inside the vehicle, and as he approached, two males jumped out of the cab and the woman grabbed him, according to police.

The boy was able to escape and was chased by the two males until he reached another gate. He located his friends nearby, who then escorted him back to his parents, police said.

The truck was described as having a Tonneau cover and a vertical sliding rear cab window with a manual silver handle. The suspects were described as a tall white male, possibly 6 feet tall with very short buzzed hair, a shorter bald Hispanic male with neatly groomed facial hair, and a white female who was possibly in her 40s.

The Sheriff's Office stated it is only aware of this one incident but has deployed additional staff and resources to the fairgrounds. The SCSO is encouraging families to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity. This is an ongoing investigation.