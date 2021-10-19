13-year-old dies after being hit by car in Prince William County

A 13-year-old male has died after being struck by a car while attempting to cross James Madison Hwy in Prince William County, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of James Madison Hwy. and Graduation Dr. in Haymarket around 12:36 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2019 Honda Odyssey, identified as a 46-year-old woman of Chantilly, was traveling northbound on James Madison Hwy. just prior to Graduation Dr. when the vehicle struck the juvenile.

Investigators determined the driver had a green light to proceed through the intersection as the pedestrian was attempting to cross James Madison Hwy. from Dominion Valley Dr. to Graduation Dr.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The identity of the juvenile is not being disclosed.

The incident continues to be under investigation.