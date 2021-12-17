13-year-old confesses to making TikTok challenge threats against Frederick County school: police

Authorities say a 13-year-old has confessed to creating a fake social media profile to make threats against a Frederick County school in connection with a TikTok challenge that has caused school districts across the country to take heightened safety measures.

NATIONWIDE TIKTOK CHALLENGE CAUSES SEVERAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO TAKE HEIGHTENED PRECAUTIONS

Officials say the teen told detectives he created the account as a "joke" to make threats against Ballenger Creek Middle School and denied having any plans to shoot anyone. The teen told investigators he was inspired to do so after seeing the TikTok challenge online.

Detectives searched his room in his Frederick County home but did not find any weapons. "Although this particular school threat has been investigated, we will still have an increased police presence at the school and throughout the Frederick County school system today," said Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Deater. Officials say charges will include at minimum threats of a mass attack.

Anyone with additional information can contact police at 301-600-1046.