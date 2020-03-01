Shaw double shooting kills teenager, police say

article

One teenager is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting Sunday afternoon in Northwest D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood.

Police say it happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NW.

One of the victims died later Sunday afternoon, police say:

There is no suspect lookout for now. Neighbors can expect road closures in the area as police investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.

