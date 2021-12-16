13-year-old boy charged after attempted sexual battery against student at Alexandria middle school
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with abduction and attempted sexual battery after a disturbing incident at a middle school in Alexandria.
Officers say the incident happened October 6 in a courtyard inside Carl Sandburg Middle School when the 13-year-old student told the victim to bring him milk from the cafeteria.
"When the victim, another student, did not retrieve a milk, the juvenile offender told the victim to get on their knees," police said in a statement.
When the victim refused they were forced to the ground. According to police, the 13-year-old began to pull his pants down until a school official intervened and stopped him.
Police investigated the incident and served the teen Wednesday. Anyone with additional information can call police at 703-691-2131 or 911.
