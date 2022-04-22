13-year-old boy arrested for carjacking and robbery crime spree across DC
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old boy is in custody accused of a string of robberies and carjackings across D.C., according to authorities.
Police say the boy was arrested in Northeast D.C. on Thursday. In total, the boy is being accused of committing 11 crimes during a spree that ran from March 27 through April 19.
Listed below are the crimes he is accused of:
- Stolen car: Unit block of M Street Northeast, on March 27, 2022
- Armed robbery with a gun: 900 block of G Street, Northwest, on March 27, 2022
- Unarmed carjacking: 1300 block of 4th Street, Northeast, on March 27, 2022
- Attempted armed carjacking and assault with a hammer: 900 block of 12th Street, Northeast, on April 7, 2022
- Assault with intent to commit robbery: 700 block of 19th Street, Northeast, on April 11, 2022
- Armed carjacking with a gun: 1600 block of D Street, Southeast, on April 12, 2022
- Unarmed carjacking: 1400 Oates Street, Northeast, on April 12, 2022
- Attempted armed robbery with a gun: 1300 G Street, Northeast, on April 17, 2022
- Stolen car: Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, on April 19, 2022
- Assault with a gun: Unit block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest, on April 19, 2022
- Armed carjacking with a gun: 1400 H Street, Northeast, on April 19, 2022
Police say they are still investigating the cases. They have not released information on a motive for the crimes.
Anyone with knowledge about the incidents is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Metropolitan Police Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being for information that leads to a conviction in the cases.