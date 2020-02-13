13-year-old among trio charged in DC break-in, sexual assault

A 13-year-old was among three teens accused of breaking into a home in Northwest DC and sexually assaulting a woman last week, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the trio broke into the home in the 700 block of Girard Street, Northwest, around 2:56 a.m. and sexually assaulted the woman before stealing from her and stealing her vehicle.

Last week, police charged a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old with burglary and theft.

On Wednesday, they charged a 13-year-old accomplice with first-degree sexual assault, along with burglary.

Police have not identified the suspects.

