13 of 25 SUV passengers killed, several injured in mass casualty crash near US-Mexico border

Officials said 13 people were killed and several others were injured when a Ford Expedition with 25 passengers collided with a semi-truck in Imperial County near the US-Mexico border on Tuesday morning.

Twelve people inside the SUV, including the 22-year-old driver, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim died at a local hospital, officials said.

California Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Omar Watson said the driver was believed to be from Mexicali.

Hours after the crash, ICE confirmed with FOX 11 that federal agents were investigating for possible human smuggling.

A spokesperson with ICE issued the following statement:

"Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations San Diego responded to the scene of today’s fatal crash in El Centro, California, and have initiated a human smuggling investigation. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time."

Border Patrol officials said Wednesday the SUV entered the U.S. through a hole cut into Southern California’s border fence with Mexico.

Gregory Bovino, the agency’s El Centro sector chief, told The Associated Press that surveillance video showed a Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban drive through the opening early Tuesday. It’s believed they were part of a migrant smuggling operation.

The Suburban carried 19 people, and it caught fire after entering the U.S. All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents. Ten of the 13 killed have been identified as Mexican citizens.

The mass casualty crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Holtville on Highway 115 located 125 miles east of San Diego, according to Battalion Chief Juan Rodelo with the City of Imperial Fire Department.

Watson said the big rig hauling two trailers was traveling northbound and the maroon Expedition was traveling westbound when the truck collided with the left side of the SUV at the intersection of Highway 115 and Norris Road.

It is unclear if the SUV came to a stop at the stop sign on Norris Road, Watson said. He also clarified that the SUV was not being chased by law enforcement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections were at the scene to assist with translating and lifesaving efforts.

The 69-year-old driver of the big rig was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Other details of the crash reported by the CHP are grim.

Chief Watson said some victims were ejected onto the pavement, some died inside the SUV, while some who survived were able to pull themselves out.

Those who survived suffered minor to severe injuries and are between the ages of 16 and 55 and those who died were in their 20s through 50s.

"Our focus right now is the collision itself," Chief Watson said.

Watson added that the Ford SUV isn’t meant to hold more than 8 people. The investigation also revealed seats were removed from the Expedition.

"It’s unfortunate that that number of people were put in that vehicle because there are not enough safety constraints to keep them safe," Chief Watson said.

The Consulate of Mexico in Mexicali said 10 of the 13 people killed in the crash were Mexican citizens. That information does not necessarily mean that the SUV occupants were undocumented or entered the United States illegally.

One of the patients died at El Centro Medical Center. A doctor at one of the emergency rooms at El Centro told FOX 11, "These were horribly traumatic injuries."

Two of the three victims taken to Pioneers Medical Center were then transferred to UC San Diego Medical Center due to the severity of their injuries.

Below is a breakdown of the number of patients at the following hospitals:

El Centro Medical Center: 3

Pioneers Medical Center in Brawley: 1

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs: 4

UC San Diego Medical Center: 2

The investigation is ongoing.

