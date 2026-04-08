ICE warns FIFA World Cup fans about counterfeit jerseys, tickets: $33M in fake merch seized last year

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The Brief ICE is warning fans about counterfeit World Cup merchandise and scams. Fake jerseys, tickets and memorabilia are expected to increase ahead of the tournament. Officials say buyers should stick to trusted retailers and verified sellers.



With the FIFA World Cup drawing closer and fans gearing up to buy tickets and merchandise, federal officials warn scammers posing as resellers are already preying on the excitement of fans.

What we know:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is warning sports fans to remain vigilant against counterfeit merchandise tied to the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Officials say major sporting events often attract scammers selling fake jerseys, hats, tickets and memorabilia both online and in person.

"These counterfeit goods are often marketed online and in person, preying on fan enthusiasm and making it difficult to identify authentic products from fraudulent ones," ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall said.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is seen outside the White House ahead of the FIFA World Cup Draw on Dec. 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Authorities seized more than 276,000 counterfeit sports-related items last year, valued at over $33 million, according to ICE.

Officials expect similar activity as the World Cup approaches.

How to avoid scams

Federal officials shared several tips for fans looking to buy World Cup gear or tickets:

Shop only at trusted retail locations

Be cautious of unfamiliar online sellers

Watch for poor quality or missing labels on merchandise

Buy tickets only from reputable or authorized sources

Keep records of purchases and monitor bank statements for discrepancies

Officials warn that scammers often use legitimate product images online, even when selling counterfeit goods.

Big picture view:

Authorities say efforts to combat counterfeit goods involve multiple agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

These operations target illegal sales across online marketplaces, retail stores and international shipments.

ICE also promotes its "True Fans Keep It Real" campaign to educate consumers about counterfeit risks.

What's next:

With the World Cup expected to draw a global audience, officials say enforcement efforts and public awareness campaigns will continue leading up to the tournament.