New renderings of plans for Dumfries Waterfront released

The Brief New renderings have been released on a project coming to Dumfries. The revitalization of Main Street in Dumfries would accompany the town's plans for a National Harbor-style waterfront district. There are plans to transform nearly 10 acres neighboring the town's possible waterfront district into homes, apartments and more.



Renderings and snapshots of a massive facelift that could be coming to Dumfries were released on Tuesday.

The revitalization of Main Street in Dumfries would accompany the town's plans for a National Harbor-style waterfront district.

The renderings were unveiled at Tuesday night's council meeting in Dumfries.

What we know:

In an exclusive interview with the developer, FOX 5 learned that there are plans to transform nearly 10 acres neighboring the town's possible waterfront district into homes, apartments and more.

"Happy to say we've commenced architectural design and that we're moving the project forward with an expected groundbreaking later this year," said Ben Lazarus, Managing Director of Vista Residential Partners.

"What you're seeing now is you're seeing the trees down, meaning we're closer to seeing the project get started. Tonight the developer is going to give us an update," said Dumfries Mayor Derrick R. Wood.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 obtained the renderings and pictures ahead of Tuesday night's Dumfries Town Council meeting.

On nearly ten acres of land, where trees have just been cleared — 274 units will be built, 50 townhomes and outdoor amenities including a courtyard, grilling area and a pool.

The Main Street development will also include indoor amenities including a gym, club room and more.

This will also reportedly accompany the town's plans for a National Harbor style waterfront district.

What's next:

The groundbreaking for the Main Street revitalization could happen as early as the end of this year.

"If they do that, I will definitely, do it because I work here but I live in Spotsy so it will be perfect," said Alejandra Minero, a Spotsylvania resident.

"I think it's really good. I've already seen a lot of changes ," said Dumfries resident Natalie Ortiz.

The other side:

Critics of plans to revitalize Virginia's oldest town have expressed concerns about traffic and noise.

Studies focused on traffic still need to be conducted by Virginia's Department of Transportation.

There are no final numbers yet on the total cost, but reports indicate that the cost to change the roadways alone off Route 1 on Main Street is around $400 million.