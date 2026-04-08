29-year-old motorcyclist killed in Montgomery County crash involving Tesla, victim identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Rockville man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred April 7 near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Manor Road.
Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Arthur Leone IV of Rockville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:14 a.m. when officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Police said a gray 2026 Tesla Model Y was making a left turn from southbound Connecticut Avenue onto eastbound Manor Road when it was struck by a red 2015 BMW S1000 motorcycle traveling northbound on Connecticut Avenue.
The driver of the Tesla, an adult woman, remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
What's next:
Police say the investigation remains active and could take several weeks to months to complete.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.