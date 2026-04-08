29-year-old motorcyclist killed in Montgomery County crash involving Tesla, victim identified

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The Brief A 29-year-old Rockville man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a Tesla. Police say the collision happened early Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A Rockville man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred April 7 near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Manor Road.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Arthur Leone IV of Rockville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:14 a.m. when officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Police said a gray 2026 Tesla Model Y was making a left turn from southbound Connecticut Avenue onto eastbound Manor Road when it was struck by a red 2015 BMW S1000 motorcycle traveling northbound on Connecticut Avenue.

The driver of the Tesla, an adult woman, remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

What's next:

Police say the investigation remains active and could take several weeks to months to complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.