Man accused of assaulting woman on Metro and stalking another held without bond

The Brief A man accused of assaulting a woman on the Metro has been charged with another crime. Police say he is also accused of stalking a woman. He is currently being held without bond.



The man accused of assaulting a woman on the Metro, touching her hair is now also facing charges of stalking.

He is currently being held without bond.

The initial arrest came after his alleged videos started circulating on social media.

What we know:

The suspect in question is Bryan Betancur.

D.C. police say he is now being charged with stalking a woman.

According to MPD, on Friday, March 20, the suspect showed up at an event at 21st Street and K Street, NW, where the victim was.

Betancur allegedly used an anti-Semitic gesture towards the victim and was then escorted out of the event.

He then reportedly waited for the victim to leave and followed her, yelling more anti-Semitic slurs until she was able to get away.

Another incident:

Then, on Tuesday, March 31, Betancur livestreamed himself walking around the U.S. Supreme Court building and mentioned the victim by name, saying that he was looking for her.

The victim confirmed that she had been there but left before he arrived and started making the video.

She went to the police and reported being stalked by Betancur – on numerous occasions since early 2024.

Dig deeper:

Police investigated and subsequently requested a warrant for Betancur.

He was arrested on Wednesday by a member of the U.S. Marshal Service as he arrived at the DC Superior Court, and charged with stalking.

He was then turned over to MPD and continues to be held without bond.