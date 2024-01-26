12-year-old suffers traumatic head injuries, loses consciousness 4 times, during school altercation: officials

A 12-year-old girl at Lakelands Park Middle School was violently assaulted and suffered serious injuries during a physical altercation.

Officials say she suffered traumatic injuries to her head, causing her to lose consciousness on four occasions, and seizure activity. The student was transported to Fairfax Inova Pediatrics Trauma Unit for emergency medical care.

Parents and families received a letter detailing the incident. Read the full letter below:

Dear Lakelands Park Middle School Families:

I am writing to make you aware of a serious incident that occurred on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, during dismissal and how it was addressed.

Unfortunately, a physical altercation took place, resulting in the dispatch of EMS for medical assistance. The altercation was brief, as adults were nearby and immediately intervened. I want to assure you that proper protocols were followed to ensure the safety and well-being of all students involved. In response to this incident, the Student Code of Conduct is being rigorously enforced to address the behavior of those involved. We are committed to maintaining a secure, respectful, and caring environment for everyone in our school community.

To reinforce safety measures and communication guidelines, grade-level town halls took place today, Friday, January 26, 2024. During these sessions, we emphasized the importance of following proper safety protocols and appropriate phone usage within the school premises. We want to remind students that they can always speak with a trusted adult at school when there is an issue that they need help resolving. Violence will not be tolerated. We also ask that anyone who has a video of this altercation refrain from sharing it with others and on social media.

Your understanding and cooperation are crucial in fostering a secure and positive learning environment. I appreciate your ongoing support as we work together to ensure the well-being of our students.

Thank you for your support as we foster an environment where all students feel safe and can

thrive. Do not hesitate to reach out should you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Sofía Vega-Ormeño

Principal Intern