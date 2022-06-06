12-year-old girl missing from Temple Hills, police say

Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing from Prince George's County.

Keirstan Gilbert (PGPDNEWS / @PGPDNews)

Keirstan Gilbert was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Brinkley Road in the Temple Hills area.

Police describe her as 5-feet-4-inches tall, medium build, with a black Afro.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.