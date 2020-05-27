12-year-old girl missing from Southeast DC, police say

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in the District.

Miriyah Carter (DC Police)

Police say Miriyah Carter was last seen in the 1800 block of Frederick Douglas Place in the Southeast, on Wednesday, May 27 around 2:30 a.m.

She’s described by police as a black female, dark complexion, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 123 pounds and dark brown hair and brown eyes. She may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.